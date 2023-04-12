Pakistan, New Zealand ready to face each other in 5 T20 as many ODIs

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :A series of 5 T20 and as many One Day Internationals matches will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand starting from April 14 with the first match scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 7.00 pm.

However, the second and third matches will also be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 15 and 17. The fourth T20 match will be played on April 20 and the fifth T20 match will be played on April 24 in Rawalpindi.

There will be tough matches expected between the two countries. Pakistan will have the advantage of home ground and local spectators but the New Zealand team is also a tough team and Pakistan will need to work hard to win.

The first and second One-Day International between the two teams Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on April 27 and April 29 at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium and after that, both teams will reach Karachi where the third, fourth and fifth One-Day International matches will be held at the National Stadium. The third match will be played at the National Stadium on May 3, and the fourth ODI will be played on May 5 and the fifth ODI will start on May 7 at 2.00 pm.

So far 25 T20 International matches have been played between Pakistan and New Zealand in which New Zealand has won 10 matches and lost 15 matches. In total, as of September 2022, New Zealand have played 175 T20Is, out of which NZ won 90 matches and lost 73.

On the other hand, Pakistan has played 208 matches. In which Pakistan won 127 matches and lost 73 matches. Pakistan's highest score against New Zealand in T20 is 201 runs for the loss of four wickets, which was scored by Pakistan on January 25, 2018 at Auckland. NZ scored 196 runs, the highest against Pakistan on January 22, 2016 Wellington and lowest innings score was 101 runs. The New Zealand team was bowled out for 80 runs at Christchurch on December 30, 2010.

Overall in batting, none of the batsmen of the two teams has scored a century against each other in T20. The highest individual score is Muhammad Hafeez when he scored 99 runs at Hamilton on Dec 20, December 2020 and was not out.

The second number on the table belongs to Mohammad Rizwan when he played an innings of 89 runs at Napier two days later on Dec 22, 2020. New Zealand's Guptill at the third position played an unbeaten innings of 87 runs at Hamilton on Jan 17, 2016.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson has scored the highest number of runs in T20 matches. He scored 584 runs at an average of 36.50 in 19 matches against Pakistan. His best innings was 72 runs. Williamson scored five fifties against Pakistan. From Pakistan, Muhammad Hafeez scored 563 runs at an average of 37.53 in 18 matches, in which the best innings was 99 runs not out. Muhammad Hafeez scored three half-centuries. Babar Azam is fourth on the batting table. He has scored 412 runs at an average of 45.77 in 11 matches against New Zealand and if he scores 173 runs in these five matches, he will be at the top position on the batting table.

New Zealand's Tim Southee has taken the most wickets on the bowling table. He has bowled out 28 Pakistan batsmen at an average of 18.14, in which the best bowling is five wickets for 18 runs. The second number on this table is Pakistan's Shahid Khan Afridi. He has hunted 21 NZ batsmen at an average of 18.47. His best bowling is four wickets for 14 runs.

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other 110 times in international matches. Out of these 110 matches, New Zealand has won 50 while Pakistan has won 56. Three matches ended without a result with 1 match ended in a draw.

Pakistan's highest score in ODI matches is 364 runs for the loss of seven wickets which they scored on 14 December 2014 at Sharjah. New Zealand's highest score against Pakistan is 369 runs for five wickets, which he made at Napier on February 3, 2015.

The record for the lowest score in one-day matches belongs to the New Zealand team when the entire Kiwi team scored 64 runs against Pakistan on April 15, 1986 in Sharjah. Pakistan's lowest score was 74 runs when the entire Pakistan team was bowled out on January 13, 2018. The best individual innings in ODIs is by Inzam-ul-Haq, who played an unbeaten innings of 137 runs at Sharjah on April 20 April, 1994. For New Zealand, Taylor played an innings of 131 runs at Pali Kele on March 8, 2011 and was not out.

In bowling, Pakistan's Waqar Younis has taken 79 wickets in 37 matches, in which the best bowling is six wickets for 30 runs. Derry Morrison from New Zealand against Pakistan has dismissed 39 Pakistani players in 24 matches.

Former Test cricketers and respected match referees Ali Naqvi and Chris Broad will lead the playing control teams in the T20 International and One-Day International series between Pakistan and New Zealand starting from April 14 to May 7 May.

Ali Naqvi will be the match referee in the five T20Is – spread over Lahore and Rawalpindi – in which Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz will take up on-field umpiring duties.

Chris Broad, member of ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will return to Pakistan for the first time in 14 years to officiate the five ODIs to be played in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

In these five ODIs, Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Langton Rusere, Joel Wilson, Rashid Riaz will carry out the on-field umpiring duties.

Amongst the umpires to officiate in the two series, Ahsan Raza and Joel Wilson are the members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, while others are members of ICC International Panel of Umpires.

Detailed appointments: April 14 – First T20I, Lahore. Ahsan Raza and Faisal Afridi (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee) April 15 – Second T20I, Lahore. Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee) April 17 – Third T20I, Lahore. Faisal Afridi and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee) April 20 – Fourth T20I, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee) April 24 – Fifth T20I, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee) April 27 – First ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee) April 29 – Second ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee) May 3 – Third ODI, Karachi. Langton Rusere and Faisal Afridi (on-field), Joel Wilson (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee)May 5 – Fourth ODI, Karachi. Joel Wilson and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Langton Rusere (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee)May 7 – Fifth ODI, Karachi. Langton Rusere and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Joel Wilson (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee)