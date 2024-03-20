Pakistan Not An Easy Team: Jordan Football Coach
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Jordan football coach Hussein Amutah's on Wednesday said Pakistan would not be an easy team to compete, in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 matches.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, he said the Jordanian team performed well in the Asia Cup. “The confidence of the team has increased from the Asia Cup and we would play the best football.
Football is the most popular sport in Jordan but it was not an easy game. “Every game for Jordan is important. We have prepared well for FIFA qualifier matches against Pakistan,” the Amutah said, who was contented to tour Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Pakistan coach Stephen Constantine said our team also performed well in the Asia Cup. "We are trying with all our might to qualify for the group stage of the World Cup. We are trying to build a new team and players would not learn if they won’t play,” he said.
Constantine said Pakistan was planning to play against different countries.
“Our players lack experience and my focus right now is the Asian qualifiers and the SAFF Cup. I want to see the best football team of Pakistan and it is necessary to hold a football league in the country for better results,” he said.
The Pakistan-Jordan, home game was scheduled to be held here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex on March 21 while the squad would then head to Jordan for an away game on March 26.
Pakistan Squad includes- Goalkeepers: Yousuf Butt (D), Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit and Hassan Ali; Defenders: Easah Suliman (D), Abdullah Iqbal (D), Mamoon Musa, Haseeb Khan, Mohammad Saddam, Mohammad Sohail, Omer Rao, Mohammad Fazal (D) and Mohammad Adeel; Midfielders: Rahis Nabi (D), Harun Hamid (D), Alamgir Ghazi, Rajab Ali, Ali Uzair, Shayek Dost and Abdul Samad (D); Forwards: FareedUllah, Waleed Khan, Imran Kayani (D) and Adeel Younis.
