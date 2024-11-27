Pakistan Team Moves In T20 Blind Cricket World Cup Semis
Muhammad Rameez Published November 27, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Pakistan blind cricket team has stormed into the semifinals of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup after a resounding 10-wicket victory against Nepal at Ghani Institute Cricket Ground
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Pakistan blind cricket team has stormed into the semifinals of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup after a resounding 10-wicket victory against Nepal at Ghani Institute Cricket Ground.
Chasing a target of 101 runs, Pakistan reached the goal in just 6.4 overs without losing a wicket. Opener Naeematullah scored an unbeaten 73 off 30 balls, while Mohammad Safdar contributed 24* off 14 balls. Earlier, Nepal posted 100/5 in 18 overs, with Bhart Thapa scoring 39 off 46 balls. Pakistan's Haroon Khan impressed with figures of 2/5. Naeematullah was named player of the match by Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah.
According to details provided here by the PBCC on Wednesday, in other matches, Sri Lanka secured their third win, defeating South Africa by 53 runs.
Suranga Sampat starred with 56 off 33 balls, helping Sri Lanka post 217/6. South Africa managed 164/9 in reply. Sri Lankan captain Chandana Deshpriya and Saman Tushara each took two wickets.
At Bagh-e-Jinnah Cricket Ground, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets. Afghanistan, batting first, scored 149 in 18.2 overs, with captain Abbasin scoring 30. Bangladesh chased down the target in 12 overs, thanks to Arif Hussain's unbeaten 89 off 44 balls.
The first phase of the Blind Cricket World Cup in Lahore has come to an end. After a rest day on November 28, the second phase will commence in Multan on November 29.
Recent Stories
RTS Commission holds public complaints hearing
Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairs a special m ..
LESCO detects 544 power pilferers in 24 hours
NDMA dispatches 21st relief consignment to Gaza, Lebanon, Syria
DPO Tank reviews security measures
NADRA mobile vans to provide services in different localities
PTI should wait for 2029 election, says Nasir Shah
IHC to announce verdict on plea seeking capital's legislative assembly
Bilawal to address PPP's 57th Foundation Day; Khalid Nawaz Bobi
Public hearings continue across LESCO region
Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo
DC Battagram reviews health and education initiatives
More Stories From Sports
-
Azan’s knock puts Sialkot in driving seat in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy1 hour ago
-
DC rejects new site on citizens' complaints2 hours ago
-
Ahmed, Shahnawaz ruled out of ODI series2 hours ago
-
Bumrah recaptures top spot in ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings3 hours ago
-
Pakistan name women’s squad for T20 Asia Cup4 hours ago
-
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe4 hours ago
-
Giannis-less Bucks edge Heat, Rockets advance in NBA Cup10 minutes ago
-
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him19 hours ago
-
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes19 hours ago
-
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip19 hours ago
-
Vissel Kobe close on Champions League knockouts, Vargas treble20 hours ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 1st Test scores20 hours ago