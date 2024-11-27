Open Menu

Pakistan Team Moves In T20 Blind Cricket World Cup Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published November 27, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Pakistan blind cricket team has stormed into the semifinals of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup after a resounding 10-wicket victory against Nepal at Ghani Institute Cricket Ground

Chasing a target of 101 runs, Pakistan reached the goal in just 6.4 overs without losing a wicket. Opener Naeematullah scored an unbeaten 73 off 30 balls, while Mohammad Safdar contributed 24* off 14 balls. Earlier, Nepal posted 100/5 in 18 overs, with Bhart Thapa scoring 39 off 46 balls. Pakistan's Haroon Khan impressed with figures of 2/5. Naeematullah was named player of the match by Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah.

According to details provided here by the PBCC on Wednesday, in other matches, Sri Lanka secured their third win, defeating South Africa by 53 runs.

Suranga Sampat starred with 56 off 33 balls, helping Sri Lanka post 217/6. South Africa managed 164/9 in reply. Sri Lankan captain Chandana Deshpriya and Saman Tushara each took two wickets.

At Bagh-e-Jinnah Cricket Ground, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets. Afghanistan, batting first, scored 149 in 18.2 overs, with captain Abbasin scoring 30. Bangladesh chased down the target in 12 overs, thanks to Arif Hussain's unbeaten 89 off 44 balls.

The first phase of the Blind Cricket World Cup in Lahore has come to an end. After a rest day on November 28, the second phase will commence in Multan on November 29.

