Pakistan To Tour Australia For White-ball Series In November
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2024 | 03:03 PM
The tour, which will mark the start for Australia’s white ball schedule for the summer of 2024-25, will comprise six games in total – three ODIs and as many T20Is – to be played across six venues from 4 to 18 November 2024.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News March 26th, 2024) Pakistan are set to visit Australia for a white-ball series scheduled for November this year.
Pakistan will be returning to Australia after a gap of nearly 11 months, after having competed in the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, which comprised three Test matches played across Perth, Sydney and Melbourne in December 2023-January 2024.
The three-match Dettol Men’s ODI series will begin on 4 November at the iconic Melbourne cricket Ground. Pakistan and Australia will then play in Adelaide and Perth on 8 and 10 November, respectively. Pakistan last played an ODI series on Australian soil back in 2016, which saw the home-side come out on top.
Subsequently, Pakistan and Australia will face one another in the three-match Dettol Men’s T20I Series. Pakistan’s last T20I outing on Australian soil was back in 2022, wherein the men in green appeared in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
The series will start at The Gabba in Brisbane. Action will then move to the Sydney Cricket Ground; Pakistan’s last T20I at the venue saw them beat New Zealand at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final. Hobart will be the last stop on the tour, where the final T20I will be played on 18 November.
Full schedule:
ODI Series
8 November: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
10 November: Perth Stadium, Perth
T20I Series
14 November: The Gabba, Brisbane
16 November: SCG, Sydney
