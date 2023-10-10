Open Menu

Pakistan U19 Team Management Announced For Home Series Against Sri Lanka U19

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2023 | 04:42 PM

The series will consist of a solitary four-day match, followed by five 50-over matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2023) The Pakistan cricket board has today confirmed Pakistan U19 team management for the home series against Sri Lanka U19 set to be played in Karachi from 15 October.

Former international cricketer Shahid Anwar will head the six-member team management. 55-year-old Shahid has had one international appearance in the national kit which came against England in a ODI in 1996. He has since then been appointed in various coaching capacities at domestic level.

The squad will assemble at the team hotel later tonight and train at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi for the following two days. The training schedule will be released in due time.

Pakistan U19 squad for four-day match - Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmed Hussain, Aimal Khan, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Hamza Nawaz, Huzaifa Ayub, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Zubair, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahmeer Ali, Shahzaib Khan and Wahaj Riaz

Support staff: Shahid Anwar (head coach), Rehan Riaz (assistant coach/bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Hafiz Ali Hamza (analyst), Ubaidullah (physio) and Imranullah (strength and conditioning coach)

Schedule:

15-18 October – Four-day match

22 October – First One-Day

24 October – Second One-Day

27 October – Third One-Day

29 October – Fourth One-Day

31 October – Fifth One-Day

