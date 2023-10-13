Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedabad amid security concerns

(@Abdulla99267510)

AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13rd, 2023) In a recent development, authorities in Ahmedabad have assured the Pakistan cricket team of robust security measures during their stay in the city. A meeting with top officials clarified that while there are no specific security concerns, additional precautions will be taken to safeguard the players.

The directive advises players to avoid public places to prevent any potential disruptions or negative incidents. However, provisions have been made for players desiring to go out, provided they inform in advance.

This heightened security awareness was communicated to the team prior to their arrival in Ahmedabad, underscoring the importance of safety during their short stay. Following the much-anticipated match against India on Saturday, the squad is scheduled to depart for Bangalore.

The team arrived in Ahmedabad via a chartered flight from Hyderabad on Wednesday, gearing up for their crucial match against India. Practice sessions have been in full swing, with an extra emphasis on security compared to their time in Hyderabad.

Along with their cricketing preparations, the players have enjoyed recreational activities, including archery and go-karting. A warm welcome awaited them at the airport, and the hotel staff has been attentive to their needs.

The team management has organized various amenities at the hotel, including a pool table and table tennis facilities. Opportunities for swimming and training are also available for the players.