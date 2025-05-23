PTA Badminton League Concludes
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) successfully concluded its inaugural ‘PTA Badminton League’, held from May 5 to 22.
The tournament featured Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles events, promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, and healthy competition. Over 100 employees participated with great enthusiasm and skill, said a news release.
The semifinals and finals drew a large audience, including members of the PTA Authority, who applauded the outstanding performances of the finalists.
PTA appreciated the efforts of the sports Governing Committee (SGC) and reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a vibrant organizational culture through such initiatives.
This league marked a significant step in enhancing employee engagement and team spirit at PTA.
Recent Stories
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
More Stories From Sports
-
PTA badminton league concludes4 minutes ago
-
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's captaincy4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Naila Kiani scales Kanchenjunga, nears elite eight-thousander club8 hours ago
-
Abdullah, Fakhar help Lahore down Karachi in Eliminator I17 hours ago
-
Asian Athletics Championships: Olympian Arshad Nadeem ready for competition19 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars knock Karachi Kings out of PSL X with six-wicket win22 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Play-off 2 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win22 hours ago
-
Upsets, grit and glory as Federal Cup Tennis enters final stretch23 hours ago
-
Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis enters final stage23 hours ago
-
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons1 day ago
-
Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gill1 day ago
-
Rawalpindi League to start from June 151 day ago