PTA badminton league concludes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) successfully concluded its inaugural ‘PTA Badminton League’, held from May 5 to 22.

The tournament featured Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles events, promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, and healthy competition. Over 100 employees participated with great enthusiasm and skill, said a news release.

The semifinals and finals drew a large audience, including members of the PTA Authority, who applauded the outstanding performances of the finalists.

PTA appreciated the efforts of the sports Governing Committee (SGC) and reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a vibrant organizational culture through such initiatives.

This league marked a significant step in enhancing employee engagement and team spirit at PTA.