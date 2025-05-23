Jansher Khan Squash Tournament Quarterfinals On Saturday
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The 2nd round matches of the 1st Jansher Khan PSA Satellite Squash Tournament was held here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.
The tournament has a draw of 32 players.
In the matches, Saeed Abdul beat Naveed Rehman 11-7, 11-7, 11-1, Huraira Khan beat Danish Khan 11-5, 11-3, 11-2, Abdul Basit Khan Got Walk Over against Varun Asif, Muhammad Ammad beat Israr Ahmad 11-6, 13-11, 11-7, Anas Ali Shah Bukhari beat Muhammad Ahmed 11-5, 11-2, 11-6, Sadam Ul Haq beat Abdullah Nadeem Butt 11-3, 11-1, 11-0, Khaqan Malik beat Abdul Qadir 9-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-3 and Abdullah Nawaz beat Anas Khan 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 12-10.
The quarterfinals of the championship will be played on Saturday.
