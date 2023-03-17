PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan's prominent and current ranking No. 2 Muhammad Ammad clinched the most coveted Qatar Junior Open title Navida Laqman of Sri Lanka in the straight sets final played here on Friday.

Muhammad Ammad, whose current world ranking is 350 till last December, took no time in defeating his rival in the final, the score was 11-3, 11-2 and 11-3.

Muhammad Hammad fully dominated the Qatar Junior Open and right from the first round after defeating Omar Afifi of Egypt in straight sets with 11-2, 11-1 and 11-2. He marched to the final before defeating Muhammad Al Emadi of Qatar in the quarter-final 3-0, with score 11-4, 11-1 and 11-1 and another rival Adair Chandramouli of Singapore in the semi-final.

The score of the semi-final was 11-3, 11-4 and 11-3.

Trained and coached by Tahir Iqbal, Munawar Zaman and Karam Khan (PAF), the jubilant Muhammad Ammad thanked Director General sports Khalid Khan for extending financial help to him to play the Qatar Junior Open.

Before recording victory in the Qatar Junior Open Squash, Muhammad Ammad played the quarter-final of the US Junior. Muhammad Ammad is expected to represent Pakistan in the World Junior in Australia in July 2023 and also participate in the forthcoming Asian Junior Squash Championship in August in Hong Kong.

"I am working hard to win more titles for Pakistan," Muhammad Ammad said. "I am also thankful to the support of PAF and President Pakistan Squash Federation," he added.