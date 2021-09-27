UrduPoint.com

PCB Announces Loan Window For Remaining National T20 Matches

Mon 27th September 2021 | 02:43 PM

PCB announces loan window for remaining national T20 matches

The players who have yet to play a game in the tournament will be able to move to a different side through the new loan window.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a loan window for the remaining National T20 Cup matches, the latest reports say.

The PCB has made this decision to rectify the issue of lack of balance among the various teams. The board has spent money to uplift the domestic cup coverage and to increase the viewership for the first time.

The official announcement for loan window is only applicable for the ongoing season of the National T20 Cup.

The reports suggest that all the teams and their coaches will sit together today to discuss the transfer of players. Chief Selector Mohammad Waasim and Director National High-Performance Centre Nadeem Khan will also grace the occasion.

The loan window is very welcoming as some teams are more stacked with experience than others. The loan window will act as a medium for teams to balance their sides which create more hype and interest for the cricket fans.

