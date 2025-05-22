Sara Tendulkar Parts Ways With Siddhant Chaturvedi After Breakup With Shubman Gill
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2025 | 02:41 PM
Speculation about their relationship began earlier this month after two were spotted together at several public events
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2025) Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, reportedly ended her relationship with Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, following her alleged breakup with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.
For several years, rumors had circulated that Shubman Gill—member of the Indian national cricket team and captain of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL)—was in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar. However, neither party ever confirmed the relationship publicly.
According to fresh media reports, Sara has now also parted ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Speculation about their relationship began earlier this month after the two were spotted together at several public events.
A detailed report by Filmfare magazine claimed that Sara was dating Siddhant, with a close friend also confirming the news.
However, it is now being reported that Siddhant has decided to end the relationship. The reason behind the alleged breakup has not yet been disclosed.
