Open Menu

Sara Tendulkar Parts Ways With Siddhant Chaturvedi After Breakup With Shubman Gill

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2025 | 02:41 PM

Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gill

Speculation about their relationship began earlier this month after two were spotted together at several public events  

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2025) Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, reportedly ended her relationship with Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, following her alleged breakup with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.

For several years, rumors had circulated that Shubman Gill—member of the Indian national cricket team and captain of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL)—was in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar. However, neither party ever confirmed the relationship publicly.

According to fresh media reports, Sara has now also parted ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Speculation about their relationship began earlier this month after the two were spotted together at several public events.

A detailed report by Filmfare magazine claimed that Sara was dating Siddhant, with a close friend also confirming the news.

However, it is now being reported that Siddhant has decided to end the relationship. The reason behind the alleged breakup has not yet been disclosed.

Related Topics

India Cricket Bollywood Indian Premier League Media

Recent Stories

Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi ..

Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..

3 minutes ago
 Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser fo ..

Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle ..

Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants

14 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for ..

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

44 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort ..

Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders

44 minutes ago
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested duri ..

IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest

51 minutes ago
 What Mahira Khan says about question to work again ..

What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?

1 hour ago
 Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul ..

Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, ..

Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports