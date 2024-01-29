PCB BoG Convened To Elect Chairman
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 29, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Election Commissioner Shah Khawar has summoned a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) for the election of the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on February 6 (Tuesday) at 2pm at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Gaddafi Stadium
According to a press release issued by the PCB here on Monday, the meeting has been convened as per the provisions of the constitution of the PCB 2014. The PCB constitution makes it mandatory for all members of the BoG to attend the meeting in person.
Following are the members of the BoG:
1. Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee)
2. Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee)
3.
Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK
4. Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali
5. Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana
6. Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur
7. Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited
8. Dr Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Ghani Glass Limited
9. Javed Iqbal, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
10. Osama Azhar, Pakistan Television
11. Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, or any other officer nominated by him as an ex-officio member (Non-voting member)
