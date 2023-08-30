PCB confirms broadcast details for Pakistan v South Africa women series

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2023) The Pakistan cricket board today confirmed a panel of five commentators and one presenter for the Pakistan v South Africa women series taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. The three-match T20I series will be followed by three ODIs, which will be a part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

The T20Is are scheduled to take place on 1, 3 and 4 September, with the first ball of the match to be bowled at 7:30pm. The three ODIs will be held on 8, 11 and 14 September at the same venue and the matches will start at 3:30pm.

Ali Younis, Kainat Imtiaz, Lena Aziz, Sikander Bakht and Shah Faisal will be on the commentary panel through the course of the six white-ball matches; while Mehak Khokhar will be the presenter.

Meanwhile, the High-Definition broadcast coverage will include 15 cameras. During the series, both teams will have access to referrals.

Cricket fans in Pakistan will be able to watch the matches in high definition on ptv sports and PTV National. Livestreaming for viewers across the Pakistan region will be available on ARY ZAP. To avoid overlap and provide uninterrupted coverage of the series, the PCB and the management of PTV Sports have decided to shift the coverage of the women’s series to PTV National on days when matches of the ACC Asia Cup are being played.

Also, to encourage fans to come to the ground, affordable tickets prices have been fixed for the six matches. The tickets for the matches have been put on sale from Sunday, 27 August on https://pcb.bookme.pk/. Additionally, physical tickets will be made available to fans on match days at the stadium’s box office.

All VIP enclosures of Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad will be open for spectators.

The ticket prices for the first and second T20I across all three enclosures have been fixed at PKR 100. For the third T20I, tickets will be available for PKR 150. Similarly, the same prices have been fixed for the ODIs. Tickets for the first and second ODI will be available for PKR 100, while tickets for the final match of the series on 14 September, will be available for PKR 150.

Pakistan T20I squad:

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Reserves – Anoosha Nasir, Omaima Sohail and Waheeda Akhtar

Pakistan ODI squad:

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Reserves – Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz and Tuba Hassan

Player support personnel: Nahida Khan (manager), Mauhtashim Rashid (interim head coach), Kamran Hussain (bowling coach), Taufiq Umar (batting coach), Muhammad Asfand Yar (strength and conditioning coach), Zubair Ahmed (analyst), Rifat Asghar Gill (physiotherapist) and Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager)

1 September – First T20I. Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire), Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

3 September – Second T20I. Rashid Riaz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

4 September – Third T20I. Faisal Afridi and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

8 September – First ODI. Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire), Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

11 September – Second ODI. Rashid Riaz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

14 September – Third ODI. Faisal Afridi and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)