PCB updates on Asian Cricket Council Executive Board Meeting

The Asian Cricket Council Executive Board on Saturday agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the Asia Cup cricket tournament to be held this year

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The Asian Cricket Council Executive board on Saturday agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the Asia Cup cricket tournament to be held this year.

A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board said that the key decisions taken at the meeting held today ,in Bahrain Saturday in Bahrain are as under: (Asia Cup 2023) The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on on operations.

An update on the matter would be taken on the next ACC Executive Board Meeting to be held next month.

(Pathway Inclusions) : The Executive Board also approved the inclusion of teams from Japan (Japan and Indonesia cricket bodies in the ACC pathway tournaments to participate in the events as invitees.

(ACC Calendar): The Executive Board ratified ACC's calendar of activities for the financial years 2023 and 2024.

The Executive Board further approved:a) Operational Budget for the years 2023 and 2024b) Distributions from Asia Cup 2022.