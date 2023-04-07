Close
Peshawar Pathans Outwit Punjab Lions In Markhor Ramazan Cup Opener

Muhammad Rameez Published April 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Peshawar Pathans outwit Punjab Lions in Markhor Ramazan Cup opener

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Peshawar Pathans pulled off a 37-run win against Punjab Lions in the inaugural T20 match of the 2nd Markhor Ramadan Cup at National Stadium Ayub Park Rawalpindi on Thursday night.

Punjab Lions won the toss and decided to field first. Peshawar Pathans posted 155 runs on board for the loss of nine scalps in 20 overs. Sohail Akhtar was the top scorer with 37 runs off 20 balls. Faizan Ali (29 runs, 14 balls), Bilawal Virk (25 runs, 26 balls) and Musa Khan (20 runs, 22 balls) were other main contributors for them. Sharukh Chun (3 for 10), Kasam Shah (3 for 33) and Ali Hasan (1 for 20) were the wicket-takers.

Replying to that Punjab Lions could score 118 runs in 17 overs, losing all their wickets.

All-rounder Shahrukh Chun, who grabbed three wickets in the match, scored brisk 44 runs off 33 balls.

Shawaiz Irfan was the other main contributor as he made 41 runs off 22 balls.

Mohammad Ali was the pick of the bowlers as he destroyed Punjab Lions batting, claiming four wickets. He was awarded the man-of-the-match award for his stunning performance as he conceded just 14 runs in his four overs. Ali Amjad (3 for 21) and Musa Khan (2 for 32) were the successful bowlers for the winning side.

Brief scores: Toss: Punjab Lions won the toss and decided to field first Man of the Match: Mohammad Ali Peshawar Pathans (Battings): 155 for 9 in 20 overs Sohail Akhtar (37 runs, 20 balls), Faizan Ali (29 runs, 14 balls), Bilawal Virk (25 runs, 26 balls), Musa Khan (20 runs, 22 balls) Punjab Lions (Bowling): 118 runs all out in 17 overs Sharukh Chun (3 for 10), Kasam Shah (3 for 33), Ali Hasan (1 for 20) Punjab Lions (Batting): Shahrukh (44 runs, 33 balls), Shawaiz Irfan (41 runs, 22 balls)Peshawar Pathans (Bowling):Mohammad Ali (4 for 14), Ali Amjad (3 for 21), Musa Khan (2 for 32).

