Peshawar Region beat Merged District team by 8 wickets

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Region defeated the Merged District Region team by eight wickets in the 7th National Disable cricket Championship and qualified for the quarter-finals played here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Head of the Sub-Delegation International Committee of the Red Cross was the chief guest on this occasion. Besides him Head ICRC Peshawar Zartasha Qaiser Khan, Secretary General Pakistan Cricket board Jamil Kamran, ICRC Media Head Azaz-ur-Rehman and spokesman of the ICRC Zeeshan Anwar, former President Peshawar District Cricket Association Asghar Ali, cricketers and spectators were also present.

Talking to APP, Jamil Kamran said that this time four teams are competing in Khyber Peshawar including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Abbottabad Region, Merged District Region and Peshawar are taking part.

According to the Pakistan Disability Board and ICRC jointly organizing the event by involving all the regional teams across Pakistan. The team took an 8-wicket lead and qualified for the quarter-finals.

According to the results of the match, Merged District Regional won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 117 runs target in 20 overs. Israr Khan was the top scorer who smashed 59 off 36 balls with 10 boundaries all across the ground. Saqib made 17 runs off 13 balls with two boundaries, Muhammad Asad made 16 runs with 11 balls including two boundaries. For Peshawar Region Muhammad Inam took two wickets, Osama and Momin took one wicket each.

In reply, Peshawar chased the target for loss two wickets in the 10.5 overs with Wajid smashed an unbeaten 53 off 34 balls including two sixes and six boundaries. Atif made 33 runs off 19 balls including two sixes and four three boundaries. Adeel made 15 runs with two boundaries. For Merged District Region Israr and Israr took one wicket each.

Thus Peshawar Region chased the target and won the match by eight wickets. Wajid was declared the Man of the Match with his unbeaten 53 scores. It is clear that 16 teams from all over the country are participating in the Championship.