UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Region Beat Merged District Team By 8 Wickets

Muhammad Rameez 19 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 06:53 PM

Peshawar Region beat Merged District team by 8 wickets

Peshawar Region defeated the Merged District Region team by eight wickets in the 7th National Disable Cricket Championship and qualified for the quarter-finals played here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Region defeated the Merged District Region team by eight wickets in the 7th National Disable cricket Championship and qualified for the quarter-finals played here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Head of the Sub-Delegation International Committee of the Red Cross was the chief guest on this occasion. Besides him Head ICRC Peshawar Zartasha Qaiser Khan, Secretary General Pakistan Cricket board Jamil Kamran, ICRC Media Head Azaz-ur-Rehman and spokesman of the ICRC Zeeshan Anwar, former President Peshawar District Cricket Association Asghar Ali, cricketers and spectators were also present.

Talking to APP, Jamil Kamran said that this time four teams are competing in Khyber Peshawar including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Abbottabad Region, Merged District Region and Peshawar are taking part.

According to the Pakistan Disability Board and ICRC jointly organizing the event by involving all the regional teams across Pakistan. The team took an 8-wicket lead and qualified for the quarter-finals.

According to the results of the match, Merged District Regional won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 117 runs target in 20 overs. Israr Khan was the top scorer who smashed 59 off 36 balls with 10 boundaries all across the ground. Saqib made 17 runs off 13 balls with two boundaries, Muhammad Asad made 16 runs with 11 balls including two boundaries. For Peshawar Region Muhammad Inam took two wickets, Osama and Momin took one wicket each.

In reply, Peshawar chased the target for loss two wickets in the 10.5 overs with Wajid smashed an unbeaten 53 off 34 balls including two sixes and six boundaries. Atif made 33 runs off 19 balls including two sixes and four three boundaries. Adeel made 15 runs with two boundaries. For Merged District Region Israr and Israr took one wicket each.

Thus Peshawar Region chased the target and won the match by eight wickets. Wajid was declared the Man of the Match with his unbeaten 53 scores. It is clear that 16 teams from all over the country are participating in the Championship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Peshawar Abbottabad Man Lead Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal asp ..

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal aspects of e-commerce

8 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Library Committee ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Library Committee conducts Mushaira in memory o ..

35 minutes ago
 World School Chess Tournament finals to be held at ..

World School Chess Tournament finals to be held at Expo 2020 Dubai

38 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

19 seconds ago
 Boost for Wallabies as Tupou returns for Wales mat ..

Boost for Wallabies as Tupou returns for Wales match

22 seconds ago
 Two arrested for posting weapon pictures on Facebo ..

Two arrested for posting weapon pictures on Facebook, selling kites

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.