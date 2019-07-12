UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFF National Challenge Football Cup From July 19

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:44 PM

PFF National Challenge football cup from July 19

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) National Challenge football cup is commencing from July 19, 2019 here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, Secretary KP Football Association Basit Kamal told APP here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) National Challenge football cup is commencing from July 19, 2019 here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, Secretary KP Football Association Basit Kamal told APP here on Friday.

He said for engaging players from all across Pakistan, the decision was taken to have a national level event in Peshawar.

He said a total of 16 top teams will be taking part in the National Challenge Cup with teams comprising Pakistan Army, Navy, PAF, KRL, Railways, SSGC, ANP, Masha United, Asian Sugar Mill, ptv, PCAA, Wapda, PAF Tigers, KPT, Police and Karachi United.

About the arrangements, he said, brisk arrangements continue for the smooth sailing of the Challenge Cup. He said the historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium is in excellent condition. It has floodlight facilities and some matches would also be organized under the lights, Basit Kamal added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Football Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Awami National Party Cuban Peso July 2019 Event All From Top Asia Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Karachi Port PTV

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Mubarik ..

4 minutes ago

Huawei Fever Hits the Nation as HUAWEI Y9 Prime 20 ..

10 minutes ago

TECNO gives its users the chance to win a trip to ..

15 minutes ago

Govt working to fulfill promise of providing clean ..

5 minutes ago

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

107 arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Pe ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.