PFF National Challenge football cup from July 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) National Challenge football cup is commencing from July 19, 2019 here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, Secretary KP Football Association Basit Kamal told APP here on Friday.

He said for engaging players from all across Pakistan, the decision was taken to have a national level event in Peshawar.

He said a total of 16 top teams will be taking part in the National Challenge Cup with teams comprising Pakistan Army, Navy, PAF, KRL, Railways, SSGC, ANP, Masha United, Asian Sugar Mill, ptv, PCAA, Wapda, PAF Tigers, KPT, Police and Karachi United.

About the arrangements, he said, brisk arrangements continue for the smooth sailing of the Challenge Cup. He said the historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium is in excellent condition. It has floodlight facilities and some matches would also be organized under the lights, Basit Kamal added.