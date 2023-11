PFF squad for Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan encounters announced

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Friday named the final squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 matches, scheduled to be held this month on home and away basis.

The away leg was on November 16 against Saudi Arabia in Saudi Arabia followed by a home leg against Tajikistan on November 21 here at Jinnah Stadium.

Pakistan squad include Goalkeepers- Yousuf Butt, Salman Ul Haq and Hassan Ali; Defenders- Abdullah Iqbal, Haseeb Khan, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Mohibullah, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Saddam, Junaid Shah, Rao Umar Hayat and Muhammad Hamza Munir; Midfielders- Rahis Nabi, Alamgir Ghazi, Rajab Ali, Ali Uzair, Imran Kiyani and Harun Hamid; Forwards- Shayak Dost, Otis Khan, Fareed Ullah, Abdul Samad Arshad, Muhammad Waleed Khan and Adeel Younas; Team Officials- Stephen Constantine (Head Coach), Rogerio Ramos (Goal Keeper Coach), Claudio Altieri (Performance Coach), Muhammad Ali Khan (Manager), Azam Khan (Doctor), Muhammad Abdullah (Physio), Haider Ali (Media) and Abdul Qayyum (Masseur).

The team would be traveling to Saudi Arabia on Saturday (November 11) while diaspora players who got selected will join the team in Saudi Arabia.