Pindi Boys beat Balochistan Warriors to snatch MSL champion title

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pindi Boys cricket Team was crowned champion of Mega Stars League (MSL) on Monday after beating Balochistan Warriors in the final of the league here at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Pindi Boys led by stand-in captain, prominent musician Mustafa Zahid in the absence of Test Cricketer Mushtaq Ahmad who could not take the field due to a knee injury, dominated the final of the league, said a press release.

Opted to bowl first Pindi Boys bowlers Sammar Abbas, Ahmer Ishfaq, and Maaz Ahmad never allowed Balochistan Warriors batsmen to take the game away. Balochistan only managed 71 runs in the allotted 10 Overs. Only Test Cricketers Adnan Akmal and Junaid Khan showed some resistance with their batting but Pindi bowlers made sure that Balochistan could get only below par scores.

In reply, Pindi Boys Openers made the final one-sided affair and achieved the target in seven overs without losing any wickets. Test Cricketer Taufiq Umar and tv Artist Salman Saeed scored 31 and 29 run not out respectively. Lauding the efforts of the team, Pindi Boys owner Ch Abdul Rauf and Saqib Anjum congratulated the players and appreciated the team effort.

Ch Rauf said, "We were delighted to be part of this league as this league was held for noble cause and being the champion of the league really made us gratify." ''Each member of the team contributed to this win and the team spirit, and passion was amicable. I am very delighted to be part of this League and pay my gratitude to the organizers for holding such a well-mannered and organized League. Every member of the organizing committee needs appreciation for organizing a successful league'' maintained Ch. Rauf.

It is pertinent to mention here that 6 teams participated in MSL namely Pindi Boys, Islamabad Royals, Peshawar Pathans,Karachi Knights, Balochistan Warriors, and Lahore Maharajas. Test Cricketers Muhammad Hafeez, Yasir Hameed, Riaz Afridi, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Riaz Afridi, Taufiq Umar, Mushtaq Ahmad, Abdul Rehman, Adnan Akmal, Junaid Khan, Abdul Rauf, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Rana Naveed Hassan, Imran Nazir and showbiz stars studded the different teams with their Participation.