Prime Minister Talent Hunt Badminton Trials Take Place

Muhammad Rameez Published September 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for Men & Women in Badminton unveiled a new generation of rising stars on Wednesday at Gujranwala Shehbaz Sharif Sports Gymnasium.

Young athletes aged 15 to 25, under the watchful eyes of Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore, and the University of Sargodha, showcased their extraordinary talents during the trials which turned into a remarkable event, said Ammara Rubab, the chief organiser of the event.

"The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is dedicated to providing a platform for these budding athletes to display their exceptional skills on the court, fostering a spirit of healthy competition among the nation's youth. As we move forward, we anticipate an exciting season filled with dedication, passion, and outstanding sporting accomplishments," said Ammara, who is also the head of sports of Kinniard College Women University.

