Trials for Sindh Softball team on Friday

Muhammad Rameez Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM

The trials of the Sindh team for the Inter-Provincial Women's Softball Championship would be held on May 24 (Friday)

Sindh Softball Association President, Prof. Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah told on Saturday that the Softball Championship would be played in Karachi from May 30 to June 1. The trials for the event will be held on Friday at 4pm in the afternoon at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Football Stadium near Aga Khan Jamaat Khana in Kharadar, he said.

The selection committee, headed by Chairperson of women's wing of the Sindh Softball Association, Dr. Huma Bukhari, including Tehmina Asif, Mohammad Nasir, Shahid Aftab and Faraz Ijaz, have been formed to announce the Names of the selected players for the championship after the final trials and training camp.

He said the hosting of the Inter-Provincial Women's Softball Championship on behalf of the Softball Federation of Pakistan in Sindh was an expression of confidence in us.

"We will try to organize the said event in a dignified manner so that it is a memorable and exemplary championship," he said.

Essa said all possible steps should be taken to provide accommodation, food, transport and other facilities to the teams participating in the event.

Cash awards will be rewarded to the players who will show the best performance from Sindh in the Championship, he said.

