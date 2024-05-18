Trials For Sindh Softball Team On Friday
Muhammad Rameez Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
The trials of the Sindh team for the Inter-Provincial Women's Softball Championship would be held on May 24 (Friday)
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The trials of the Sindh team for the Inter-Provincial Women's Softball Championship would be held on May 24 (Friday).
Sindh Softball Association President, Prof. Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah told on Saturday that the Softball Championship would be played in Karachi from May 30 to June 1. The trials for the event will be held on Friday at 4pm in the afternoon at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Football Stadium near Aga Khan Jamaat Khana in Kharadar, he said.
The selection committee, headed by Chairperson of women's wing of the Sindh Softball Association, Dr. Huma Bukhari, including Tehmina Asif, Mohammad Nasir, Shahid Aftab and Faraz Ijaz, have been formed to announce the Names of the selected players for the championship after the final trials and training camp.
He said the hosting of the Inter-Provincial Women's Softball Championship on behalf of the Softball Federation of Pakistan in Sindh was an expression of confidence in us.
"We will try to organize the said event in a dignified manner so that it is a memorable and exemplary championship," he said.
Essa said all possible steps should be taken to provide accommodation, food, transport and other facilities to the teams participating in the event.
Cash awards will be rewarded to the players who will show the best performance from Sindh in the Championship, he said.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz ho ..
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
More Stories From Sports
-
PSB approves key decisions to revitalize sports10 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Championship scores10 minutes ago
-
Rugby Union: French Top 14 results11 minutes ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli opens about clash with arch rival Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results2 hours ago
-
Trials of Peshawar Region for KP Inter-Region Games on May 234 hours ago
-
Regional Sports Officer Kohat holds sports festival in Kohat Jail4 hours ago
-
Higher Education transferred, posting principles of various colleges5 hours ago
-
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs5 hours ago
-
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage21 hours ago
-
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool21 hours ago