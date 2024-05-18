Rugby Union: French Top 14 Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM
French Top 14 results on Saturday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
Montpellier 22 Toulouse 29
Playing later (all times GMT)
Bayonne v Perpignan, Clermont v Castres, Lyon v Racing 92, Oyonnax v Toulon (all 1500), La Rochelle v Pau (1905)
Sunday
Stade Francais v Bordeaux-Begles (1905)
afp
