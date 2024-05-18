Open Menu

Rugby Union: French Top 14 Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Rugby Union: French Top 14 results

French Top 14 results on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday:

Montpellier 22 Toulouse 29

Playing later (all times GMT)

Bayonne v Perpignan, Clermont v Castres, Lyon v Racing 92, Oyonnax v Toulon (all 1500), La Rochelle v Pau (1905)

Sunday

Stade Francais v Bordeaux-Begles (1905)

afp

