PSL 2023 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win

February 14, 2023

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 begins in Karachi today with an exciting match between Peshawar Zalmi and the home team Karachi Kings. PSL 2023 Match 02 at 7 PM PST Tuesday, 14 February 2023, is at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi. Kings will play their first match at their home ground this season, and Zalmi will try to outclass this match with their performance. Both teams have lifted the PSL trophy once and are confident of lifting it again.

Spectators of Karachi can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 02, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Let's look at the past performance of Karachi Kings against Peshawar Zalmi in the previous PSL seasons. Karachi Kings played 17 matches against Peshawar Zalmi in the past PSL seasons; Karachi Kings won 5, and Peshawar Zalmi won 12 matches. So we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the 2nd match of PSL 2023 against Peshawar Zalmi.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings has played 75 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the previous season and won only 29 out of these 75 matches with a 38.67 win percentage. They stood last in the previous tournament, but we hope they will play good cricket this time.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 81 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 43 out of these 81 matches, with a win percentage of 54.37. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions in Season 02. We hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain its performing tradition this season.

PSL 8 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 02.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2023 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2023 Match 02 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Coaching Staff

Johan Botha is the head coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2023, Michael Smith is the Assistant Coach, Ravi Bopara is the batting coach, Dougie Brown is the bowling coach, and Ibrahim Qureshi is the fitness trainer.

In contrast, Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023, Kamran Akmal is the batting mentor, Muhammad Akram is the bowling coach, James Foster is the fielding coach, and Dr. Zafar Iqbal is the medical advisor and physio.

PSL 8 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Captains

Imad Wasim is the captain of the Karachi Kings for PSL 2023, and Babar Azam is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 8 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Batters

The following is the list of batters for Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 02.

Karachi Kings 2023 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  • Haider Ali
  • James Vince
  • Sharjeel Khan
  • Matthew Wade
  • Tayyab Tahir
  • Mohammad Akhlaq

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  • Babar Azam
  • Bhanuka Rajapaksa
  • Sherfane Rutherford
  • Mohammad Haris
  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore
  • Saim Ayub
  • Haseebullah Khan
  • Sufyan Muqeem

PSL 8 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 02.

Karachi Kings 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  • Imran Tahir
  • Andrew Tye
  • Mohammad Amir
  • Mir Hamza
  • Irfan Khan Niazi
  • Mohammad Umar
  • Tabraiz Shamsi

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  • Wahab Riaz
  • Mujeeb Ur Rehman
  • Arshad Iqbal
  • Usman Qadir
  • Salman Irshad

PSL 8 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 02.

Karachi Kings 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 08 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  • Imad Wasim
  • James Fuller
  • Shoaib Malik
  • Aamer Yamin
  • Qasim Akram

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  • Rovman Powell
  • Danish Aziz
  • Aamer Jamal
  • Jimmy Neesham

PSL 8 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Wicketkeeper

Matthew Wade or Mohammad Akhlaq will be the wicketkeeper of Karachi Kings for PSL 2023 Match 02, and Haseebullah Khan or Mohammad Haris will be the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi.

Who Will Win PSL 2023 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Match?

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of both teams in the previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 02. It is the first match of Karachi Kings in PSL 08 at their home ground. However, we predict Peshawar Zalmi will win their opening match in PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi at 7 PM PST Tuesday 14 February 2023 at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.

