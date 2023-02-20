PSL 2023 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is here, and we will witness an exciting match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators today. PSL 2023 Match 09 at 7 PM PST Monday, 20 February 2023, is at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi. Both teams will play their third match today and try to win it to get a better position at the points table. Also, both teams have won the PSL trophy once.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Let's look at the past performance of Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi in the previous PSL seasons. Quetta Gladiators played 19 matches against Peshawar Zalmi in the past PSL seasons; Quetta Gladiators won 8, and Peshawar Zalmi won 11 matches. So we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the 9th match of PSL 2023 against Quetta Gladiators.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 72 PSL matches from the PSL season 1 till the previous season and won 36 out of these 72 matches with a 50.71 win percentage. They end up at the league stages for the past three seasons, but we hope they will perform well in this tournament.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 81 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won 43 out of these 81 matches, with a win percentage of 54.37. They performed great in all PSL seasons and became the PSL champions in Season 02. We hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain its performing tradition this season.

Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Season 08.

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators faced Multan Sultans in their opening match of PSL 08. Sultans defeated them by 9 wickets with 39 balls left, chasing 111 runs. Quetta faced Karachi Kings in the second match and defeated Karachi by 6 runs as Karachi Kings failed to chase the target of 169 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi

Zalmi played their opening match against Karachi Kings and won by 2 runs when they restricted Karachi Kings to 197 runs in a chase of 199 runs. Peshawar Zalmi faced Multan Sultans in their second match, and Sultans won the match by 56 runs when Zalmi got all out at 154 runs in the 19th over.

PSL 8 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 09.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2023 Match 09 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs.

Peshawar Zalmi Coaching Staff

Moin Khan is the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023, Umar Gul is the bowling coach, and Viv Richards is the team mentor. In contrast, Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023, Kamran Akmal is the batting mentor, Muhammad Akram is the bowling coach, James Foster is the fielding coach, and Dr. Zafar Iqbal is the medical advisor and physio.

PSL 8 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Captains

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the captain of the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023, and Babar Azam is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 8 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Batters

The following is the list of batters for Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 09.

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Jason Roy

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Umar Akmal

Will Smeed

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai

Martin Guptill

Omair Bin Yousuf

Ahsan Ali

Saud Shakeel

Mohammad Nawaz

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sherfane Rutherford

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Saim Ayub

Haseebullah Khan

Rovman Powell

PSL 8 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 09.

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Naseem Shah

Mohammad Hasnain

Naveen-ul-Haq

Qais Ahmed

Odean Smith

Aimal Khan

Mohammad Zahid

Nuwan Thushara

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Wahab Riaz

Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Arshad Iqbal

Usman Qadir

Sufyan Muqeem

Khurram Shahzad

Richard Gleeson

Peter Hatzoglou

PSL 8 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 09.

Quetta Gladiators 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Umaid Asif

Iftikhar Ahmed

Dwaine Pretorius

Mohammad Hafeez

Will Jacks

Peshawar Zalmi 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 08 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Danish Aziz

Aamer Jamal

Jimmy Neesham

Shakib Al Hasan

Salman Irshad

Azmatullah Omarzai

Dasun Shanaka

PSL 8 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed will be the wicketkeeper of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2023 Match 09, and Mohammad Haris will be the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 09. Both teams have played two matches in this tournament and have defeated Karachi Kings. However, we predict Peshawar Zalmi will win their 3rd match in PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

