PSL 2023 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will Win

Arslan Farid Published March 02, 2023 | 05:44 PM
HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Lahore, and we will witness an exciting match between Quetta Gladiators and the home team Lahore Qalandars. PSL 2023 Match 18 at 7 PM PST Thursday, 2 March 2023, is at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Quetta Gladiators will play its first match in Lahore today and try to stay in the tournament. Also, both teams have lifted the PSL trophy once, and Lahore is the defending champion.
Spectators of Lahore can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 18 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score at UrduPoint.
Head To Head PSL Past Records Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators
Let's look at the past performance of Lahore Qalandars against Quetta Gladiators in the previous PSL seasons. Lahore Qalandars played 14 matches against Quetta Gladiators in the past PSL seasons; both won 7 matches each. So we can say both are the favorite teams to win the 18th match of PSL 2023 against Lahore Qalandars.
Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.
PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars played 72 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 30 out of these 72 matches with a win percentage of 43.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5 and became the PSL champions in Season 07. We hope Lahore Qalandars will maintain their winning tradition this season.
PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators has played 72 PSL matches from the PSL season 1 till the previous season and won 36 out of these 72 matches with a 50.71 win percentage. They end up at the league stages for the past three seasons, but we hope they will perform well in this tournament.
Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 08
Let's look at the performance of Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 08.
Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head-to-Head in PSL 08
The third match of Lahore Qalandars and the 4th match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 08 was against each other. Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars made 198 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. Shai Hope scored 47, Sikandar Raza scored an unbeatable 32, and Mirza Tahir Baig scored 31 runs. In response to Lahore's batting, Qais Ahmad and Odean Smith got two wickets each, and Muhammad Hasnain and Muhammad Nawaz got one wicket each.
Quetta could only score 135 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets and lost the match by 63 runs. Jason Roy scored 48, Mohammad Hafeez scored 25, and Sarfaraz Ahmad scored 16 unbeatable runs. In response to Quetta's batting, Shaheen Afridi and David Wiese got three wickets each, and Rashid Khan and Sikandar Raza got one wicket each.
Lahore Qalandars in PSL 08
Lahore Qalandars won their opening match against Multan Sultans by one run when Sultans failed to chase the target of 176 runs. The second match of Lahore Qalandars was against Karachi Kings. Karachi won the match by 67 runs when Lahore failed to chase the target of 186 runs and got all out in the 18th over.
The fourth match of Lahore Qalandars was yesterday against Peshawar Zalmi. Lahore won the match by 40 runs by restricting Peshawar Zalmi to 201 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 242 runs. Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in their 5th match of PSL 08. Lahore won the match by 110 runs when United was all out at 90 runs in the 14th over, chasing the target of 201 runs.
Quetta Gladiators in PSL 08
Quetta Gladiators faced Multan Sultans in their opening match of PSL 08. Sultans defeated them by 9 wickets with 39 balls left, chasing 111 runs. Quetta faced Karachi Kings in the second match and defeated Karachi by 6 runs as Karachi Kings failed to chase the target of 169 runs.
The third match of Quetta Gladiators was against Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi has beaten Quetta by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs. Quetta faced Islamabad United in their 5th PSL 08 match. Islamabad won the match by 63 runs as Quetta was all out at 157 in the last over in the chase of 221 runs.
PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads
The following is the list of playing 11 for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 18.
Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars
Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2023 Match 18 will be among the following players.
- Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) (Platinum)
- Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) (Platinum)
- Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) (Platinum)
- Dawid Wiese (Namibia) (Diamond)
- Hussain Talat (Pakistan) (Diamond)
- Haris Rauf (Pakistan) (Diamond)
- Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan) (Gold)
- Liam Dawson (England) (Gold)
- Sikander Raza (Zimbabwe) (Gold)
- Ahmad Daniyal (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Dilbar Hussain (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Harry Brook (England) (Silver)
- Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Mirza Tahir Baig (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Shawaiz Irfan (Pakistan) (Emerging)
- Zaman Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)
- Jalat Khan (Pakistan) (Supplementary)
- Jordan Cox (England) (Supplementary)
- Shane Dadswell (South Africa) (Partial Replacement)
- Shai Hope (West Indies) (Partial Replacement)
- Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) (Partial Replacement)
- Sam Billings (England) (Partial Replacement)
Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators
Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023 Match 18 will be among the following players.
- Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan) (Platinum)
- Naseem Shah (Pakistan) (Platinum)
- Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) (Platinum)
- Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Diamond)
- Jason Roy (England) (Diamond)
- Odean Smith (West Indies) (Diamond)
- Ahsan Ali (Pakistan) (Gold)
- Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan) (Gold)
- Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan) (Gold)
- Mohammad Zahid (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan) (Silver)
- Umar Akmal (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Umaid Asif (Pakistan) (Silver)
- Will Smeed (England) (Silver)
- Aimal Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)
- Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Pakistan) (Emerging)
- Martin Guptill (New Zealand) (Supplementary)
- Omair Bin Yousuf (Pakistan) (Supplementary)
- Saud Shakeel (Pakistan) (Supplementary)
- Qais Ahmed (Afghanistan) (Supplementary)
- Yasir Khan (Pakistan) (Supplementary)
- Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa) (Partial Replacement)
- Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) (Partial Replacement)
- Will Jacks (England) (Partial Replacement)
- Nuwan Thushara (Sir Lanka) (Partial Replacement)
- Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan) (Partial Replacement)
PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs.
Quetta Gladiators Coaching Staff
Aaqib Javed is the head coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2023, Mansoor Rana is the batting coach, Waqas Ahmed is the bowling coach, Shehzad Butt is the fielding coach, Ben Dunk is the power hitting coach, Hiten Maisuria is the physiotherapist. In contrast, Moin Khan is the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023, Umar Gul is the bowling coach, and Viv Richards is the team mentor.
PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Captains
Shaheen Afridi is the captain of the Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2023, and Sarfaraz Ahmed is the captain of the Quetta Gladiators.
PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Batters
The following is the list of batters for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 18.
Lahore Qalandars 2023 Batters
Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 18 will be among the following players.
- Fakhar Zaman
- Abdullah Shafique
- Harry Brook
- Mirza Tahir Baig
- Shawaiz Irfan
- Jordan Cox
- Shane Dadswell
- Kusal Mendis
- Sam Billings
- Shai Hope
Quetta Gladiators 2023 Batters
Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 18 will be among the following players.
- Jason Roy
- Sarfaraz Ahmed
- Umar Akmal
- Will Smeed
- Abdul Wahid Bangalzai
- Martin Guptill
- Omair Bin Yousuf
- Ahsan Ali
- Saud Shakeel
- Mohammad Nawaz
PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Bowlers
The following is the list of bowlers for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 18.
Lahore Qalandars 2023 Bowlers
Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 18 will be among the following players.
- Rashid Khan
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Haris Rauf
- Dilbar Hussain
- Ahmad Daniyal
- Zaman Khan
Quetta Gladiators 2023 Bowlers
Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 18 will be among the following players.
- Naseem Shah
- Mohammad Hasnain
- Naveen-ul-Haq
- Qais Ahmed
- Odean Smith
- Aimal Khan
- Mohammad Zahid
- Nuwan Thushara
PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators All-Rounders
The following is the list of all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 18.
Lahore Qalandars 2023 All-Rounders
All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 18 will be among the following players.
- Dawid Wiese
- Hussain Talat
- Liam Dawson
- Sikander Raza
- Kamran Ghulam
- Jalat Khan
Quetta Gladiators 2023 All-Rounders
All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 18 will be among the following players.
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Umaid Asif
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Dwaine Pretorius
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Will Jacks
PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Wicketkeeper
Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2023 Match 18, and Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper of Quetta Gladiators.
Who Will Win PSL 2023 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Match?
According to both teams' head-to-head history in the previous PSL seasons, both are the favorite teams to win the PSL 08 Match 18. On the other hand, past performances in previous PSL seasons favor Quetta Gladiators, and the performance in PSL 08 favors Lahore Qalandars. However, we predict Lahore Qalandars will win their 6th match in PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.
PSL 08 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score
You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators at 7 PM PST Thursday, 2 March 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.