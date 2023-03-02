PSL 2023 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Lahore, and we will witness an exciting match between Quetta Gladiators and the home team Lahore Qalandars. PSL 2023 Match 18 at 7 PM PST Thursday, 2 March 2023, is at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Quetta Gladiators will play its first match in Lahore today and try to stay in the tournament. Also, both teams have lifted the PSL trophy once, and Lahore is the defending champion.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Let's look at the past performance of Lahore Qalandars against Quetta Gladiators in the previous PSL seasons. Lahore Qalandars played 14 matches against Quetta Gladiators in the past PSL seasons; both won 7 matches each. So we can say both are the favorite teams to win the 18th match of PSL 2023 against Lahore Qalandars.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 72 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 30 out of these 72 matches with a win percentage of 43.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5 and became the PSL champions in Season 07. We hope Lahore Qalandars will maintain their winning tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 72 PSL matches from the PSL season 1 till the previous season and won 36 out of these 72 matches with a 50.71 win percentage. They end up at the league stages for the past three seasons, but we hope they will perform well in this tournament.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 08.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head-to-Head in PSL 08

The third match of Lahore Qalandars and the 4th match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 08 was against each other. Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars made 198 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. Shai Hope scored 47, Sikandar Raza scored an unbeatable 32, and Mirza Tahir Baig scored 31 runs. In response to Lahore's batting, Qais Ahmad and Odean Smith got two wickets each, and Muhammad Hasnain and Muhammad Nawaz got one wicket each.

Quetta could only score 135 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets and lost the match by 63 runs. Jason Roy scored 48, Mohammad Hafeez scored 25, and Sarfaraz Ahmad scored 16 unbeatable runs. In response to Quetta's batting, Shaheen Afridi and David Wiese got three wickets each, and Rashid Khan and Sikandar Raza got one wicket each.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 08

Lahore Qalandars won their opening match against Multan Sultans by one run when Sultans failed to chase the target of 176 runs. The second match of Lahore Qalandars was against Karachi Kings. Karachi won the match by 67 runs when Lahore failed to chase the target of 186 runs and got all out in the 18th over.

The fourth match of Lahore Qalandars was yesterday against Peshawar Zalmi. Lahore won the match by 40 runs by restricting Peshawar Zalmi to 201 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 242 runs. Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in their 5th match of PSL 08. Lahore won the match by 110 runs when United was all out at 90 runs in the 14th over, chasing the target of 201 runs.

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 08

Quetta Gladiators faced Multan Sultans in their opening match of PSL 08. Sultans defeated them by 9 wickets with 39 balls left, chasing 111 runs. Quetta faced Karachi Kings in the second match and defeated Karachi by 6 runs as Karachi Kings failed to chase the target of 169 runs.

The third match of Quetta Gladiators was against Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi has beaten Quetta by 4 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing the target of 155 runs. Quetta faced Islamabad United in their 5th PSL 08 match. Islamabad won the match by 63 runs as Quetta was all out at 157 in the last over in the chase of 221 runs.

PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 18.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2023 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023 Match 18 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs.

Quetta Gladiators Coaching Staff

Aaqib Javed is the head coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2023, Mansoor Rana is the batting coach, Waqas Ahmed is the bowling coach, Shehzad Butt is the fielding coach, Ben Dunk is the power hitting coach, Hiten Maisuria is the physiotherapist. In contrast, Moin Khan is the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023, Umar Gul is the bowling coach, and Viv Richards is the team mentor.

PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Captains

Shaheen Afridi is the captain of the Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2023, and Sarfaraz Ahmed is the captain of the Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Batters

The following is the list of batters for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 18.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Harry Brook

Mirza Tahir Baig

Shawaiz Irfan

Jordan Cox

Shane Dadswell

Kusal Mendis

Sam Billings

Shai Hope

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Jason Roy

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Umar Akmal

Will Smeed

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai

Martin Guptill

Omair Bin Yousuf

Ahsan Ali

Saud Shakeel

Mohammad Nawaz

PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 18.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Dilbar Hussain

Ahmad Daniyal

Zaman Khan

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Naseem Shah

Mohammad Hasnain

Naveen-ul-Haq

Qais Ahmed

Odean Smith

Aimal Khan

Mohammad Zahid

Nuwan Thushara

PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 18.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Dawid Wiese

Hussain Talat

Liam Dawson

Sikander Raza

Kamran Ghulam

Jalat Khan

Quetta Gladiators 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 18 will be among the following players.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Umaid Asif

Iftikhar Ahmed

Dwaine Pretorius

Mohammad Hafeez

Will Jacks

PSL 8 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2023 Match 18, and Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper of Quetta Gladiators.

According to both teams' head-to-head history in the previous PSL seasons, both are the favorite teams to win the PSL 08 Match 18. On the other hand, past performances in previous PSL seasons favor Quetta Gladiators, and the performance in PSL 08 favors Lahore Qalandars. However, we predict Lahore Qalandars will win their 6th match in PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

