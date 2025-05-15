Open Menu

PM Youth Talent Hunt Boxing Trials Held In Quetta

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PM Youth talent hunt boxing trials held in Quetta

Quetta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Another phase of the boxing trials under the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt Program has successfully concluded in Quetta.

According to Javed Memon, Director sports of the Higher education Commission (HEC), the trials were organized under the umbrella of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) in collaboration with the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences. The initiative aimed to expand the reach of the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League and drew enthusiastic participation from young boxers across various cities of Balochistan.

Memon emphasized that the Primary goal of the trials is to identify talented athletes at the grassroots level and provide them with structured training, exposure, and opportunities to represent their province and the country at national and international platforms.

Male and female boxers between the ages of 15 and 25 competed in various weight categories. The selected athletes will now advance to the next phase of the Youth Sports League, where they will receive professional training under the supervision of qualified coaches.

PMYP and HEC expressed their gratitude to the host, university, local administration, coaches, and young athletes for their active participation and support in making the Quetta trials a success.

