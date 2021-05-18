UrduPoint.com
PSL-6: PCB Is Concerns Over Delay In Response From ECB

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:11 PM

PSL-6: PCB is concerns over delay in response from ECB

The Sources say that next 36 hours are important for decision about holding remaining matches of PSL 6 in the United Arab Emirates.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2021) The delay in response from Emirates cricket board (ECB) has caused serious concerns for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about holding the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League in the United Arab Emirates.

The sources said that the next 36 hours were quite important for this decision. They said that holding remaining PSL matches in UAE would be difficult if PCB did not receive any response.

They further said that a seven-member delegation of PCB was in UAE for last week for the said matter. PCB could not receive any response from ECB on Sunday and Monday.

The Sources stated that PCB was waiting for the green signal from UAE to chalk out its all strategies of the operations.

The authorities had earlier selected Abu Dhabi as the next venue for remaining matches of PSL 6.

COVID-19 situation in the country forced the relevant authorities to shift PSL 6 to somewhere else like UAE.

On other hand, the local participants of the all PSL matches will undergo COVID-19 Tests on May 18 and 19 in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are due to fly from Karachi to Abu Dhabi through chartered planes while Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will depart from Lahore airport to Abu Dhabi.

