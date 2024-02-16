PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars And Islamabad United To Lock Horns Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2024 | 03:22 PM
The first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 will be played after inauguration ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2024) The defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will play the first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday (tomorrow).
The both teams are ready to take on each other in the tomorrow clash.
The match will be played after the inauguration ceremony of the tournament at Gaddafi Stadium.
A melodic extravaganza awaits spectators, with the country's esteemed artists poised to captivate audiences with their mesmerizing performances.
The festivities will culminate with a breathtaking fireworks display, illuminating the night sky with cascades of colors, complemented by captivating laser shows that promise to be a visual treat for attendees.
The opening ceremony lineup boasts performances by some of Pakistan's most celebrated singers including Ali Zafar, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar Noori, ensuring a memorable start to the cricketing extravaganza.
