PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars To Lock Horns With Quetta Gladiators Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2024 | 01:36 PM
The fourth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 will take place at 7:00 pm at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2024) The Lahore Qalandars and the Quetta Gladiators are set to go head-to-head in the fourth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 on Monday (today).
The match will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium at 7:00 pm.
Both Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators are going to play their second match of the mega event.
In their previous outings, the Lahore Qalandars suffered a setback against Islamabad United, while the Quetta Gladiators secured a resounding victory over the Peshawar Zalmi team.
In the third match of the Pakistan Super League Season 9, Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings by 55 runs. The match, held at Multan cricket Stadium, saw Karachi Kings' captain, Shan Masood, winning the toss and deciding to field.
Openers Mohammad Rizwan and David Willey initiated Multan Sultans' innings.
Multan Sultans scored 185 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs, with Rilee Rossouw scoring an unbeaten 79 runs.
His innings included 3 sixes and 7 boundaries. Additionally, David Willey played an innings of 52 runs off 41 balls, while Mohammad Rizwan scored 11 runs before being dismissed, and Khushdil Shah contributed 28 runs before being run out. Their innings included 4 boundaries.
From Karachi Kings, Mir Hamza and Daniel obtained one wicket each.
Karachi's batting struggled to chase the target of 186 runs; apart from experienced batter Shoaib Malik's half-century, no other batsman could perform significantly. Karachi Kings managed to score only 120 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the prescribed overs.
