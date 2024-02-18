PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

,

Reeza Hendricks notably contributed by notching up 79 runs off 54 balls, with Dawid Malan adding 52 runs off 41 balls in the riveting match.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2024) Multan Sultans gave a 186-run target to Karachi Kings in the third encounter of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Multan ground on Sunday.

Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the third match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 at Multan Stadium on Sunday.

This is the first match of the PSL 9 which is being played at Multan.

Before this match, two matches were played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. In the first match, Islamabad United made a good start by defeating Lahore Qalandars while in the second match, Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi.

In both previous match, the teams which won the toss decided to bowl first, and in this third match, Karachi Kings also made the same decision of bowling first against Multan Sultans.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Shan Masood, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir Khan.