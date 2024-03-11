PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2024) Islamabad United's Naseem Shah incurred a 10% fine of his match fee due to a level 1 breach of the HBL PSL’s Code of Conduct during their fixture against Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Naseem was found guilty of violating Article 2.2, which pertains to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings. His infraction occurred when he kicked the stumps after the final ball of Multan Sultans' innings.

Acknowledging his offense, Naseem pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama, obviating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Muhammad Asif.

In a separate development during the same match, Multan Sultans were penalized for a slow over-rate. Match referee Roshan Mahanama found them one over short of their target, even after considering time allowances.

Consequently, under Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each Multan Sultans player was fined 10% of their match fee.