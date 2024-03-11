Open Menu

PSL 9: Naseem Shah Fined Over Violation Of Code Of Conduct

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2024 | 01:54 PM

PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct

Naseem was found guilty of violating Article 2.2, which pertains to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2024) Islamabad United's Naseem Shah incurred a 10% fine of his match fee due to a level 1 breach of the HBL PSL’s Code of Conduct during their fixture against Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Naseem was found guilty of violating Article 2.2, which pertains to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings. His infraction occurred when he kicked the stumps after the final ball of Multan Sultans' innings.

Acknowledging his offense, Naseem pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama, obviating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Muhammad Asif.

In a separate development during the same match, Multan Sultans were penalized for a slow over-rate. Match referee Roshan Mahanama found them one over short of their target, even after considering time allowances.

Consequently, under Article 2.22 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, each Multan Sultans player was fined 10% of their match fee.

Related Topics

Hearing Cricket Pakistan Super League Fine Same Ruchira Palliyaguruge Roshan Mahanama Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World c ..

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest

9 minutes ago
 Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible d ..

Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..

34 minutes ago
 Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

16 hours ago
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

19 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

2 days ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports