PSL tournament helps produce talented cricketers for Pakistan cricket , Punjab Sports Minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Thursday said that the beginning of 7th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Pakistan will help in spotting talented cricketers to serve Pakistan in future He said that Pakistan's cricket-mad youth were waiting for the start of PSL-7 quite passionately. "World's leading cricketers are also featuring in the PSL which has now turned out to be one of the most popular cricket leagues of the world," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said PSL tournament has introduced several highly talented cricketers who are now serving national cricket team pretty successfully in their respective capacities.

"After Karachi leg of PSL matches, Lahore will host the remaining exciting encounters of PSL in February for which Punjab govt is making sufficient effective administrative measures".

Punjab Minister for Sports said Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is utilizing all resources for the promotion of cricket in the province. "Several new cricket grounds equipped with all modern facilities are also being constructed in various parts of the province," he added.