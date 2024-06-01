Punjab White Wins Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt National Men Handball League
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Unbeaten among top 10 teams across the country, Punjab White clinched the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt National Men Handball League-2024 played here under the aegis of University of Peshawar on Saturday.
Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League (N) former MPA Ikhtiar Wali Khan graced the occasion as chief guest who witnessed the thrilling final played between Punjab White and Punjab Green.
Surprisingly both Punjab White and Green moved to the final where in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa White got third position. Punjab White remained unbeaten in the 10 teams battles, two teams each from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.
Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt National Men Handball League Punjab White grabbed the title by defeating Punjab Green 32-20 in the thrilling final match while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the third position in the League organized by Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar with the support of Higher education Commission, Islamabad.
The final of the National League was played in a hotly contested encounter. Besides Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Vice Chancellor Peshawar University Professor Dr. Jahanzeb Khan, President Asian Handball Federation Dr. Shafiq, Director Sports Peshawar University Bahre Karam, Director Sports University of Central Punjab Arshad Sattar, Rana Amjad Iqbal, Mahr Ahmad Khan Herl (University of Sargodha), Director Sports Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Sindh Muhammad Murad Pirzada, Deputy Registrar Dr.
Noorzada and other important personalities were present.
Speaking on this occasion, Ikhtiar Wali Khan said that former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is a visionary leader who started the talent Hunt Program in 2013 for which he allocated Rs. 6 billion. This is the effort to attract more and more youth towards healthy activities and that is the reason why the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt program has been started, Ikhtiar Wali Khan said.
While several games will be held respectively, he said that apart from the laptop scheme, an employment scheme is also being launched for the youth, he added. There is also a need to improve them so that these children can go ahead and brighten the name of the country and the nation.
Earlier, Peshawar University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahanzeb Khan said that for the first time, Peshawar University hosted a national sports event, which is a welcome thing.
It is hoped that the players and officials from other provinces will take away good memories with them, he said, adding, University of Peshawar is a vibrant unit of HEC that is why there is always sporting activities. He also advised the youth to give due attention to their sports as well as a healthy mind residing in a healthy body.
At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies, medals and cash prizes to the players. Peshawar got third position trophy and Rs. 120,000, Punjab Greens took runners-up 180,000 and Punjab White won the winner trophy and Rs. 240,000 cash prize.
