Quaid Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Powerlifting Championships from Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Powerlifting Championships will explode into action with a grand opening ceremony here on Tuesday at Nishtar Park sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest on this occasion. All the nine divisional table tennis, weightlifting and powerlifting teams will also partake in march past at the grand opening ceremony.

Sports board Punjab, under the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, also released the schedule of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Table Tennis (M&F), Weightlifting (M) and Powerlifting (F) Championships.

In the men's weightlifting event, the competitions of 55kg, 61kg, 67kg, 73kg, 81kg, 89kg and 96kg will be conducted on the opening day on March 2, 2021 from 9.30am while the second and last day will have competitions of 102kg, 109kg and 109 plus kg at the same time.

The competitions of women's powerlifting event will also commence at 9.30am. On the opening day, the female powerlifters will participate in 47kg, 52kg, 57kg, 63kg, 69kg competitions while the women's events of 76kg, 84kg and 84 plus kg will be organized on March 3, 2021.

The 32 competitions (16 each) of men's and women's nine divisional table tennis teams will be organized from 9.00am to 3.30pm on the opening day.

The men's and women's nine divisional table tennis teams have been divided into two pools. The men's divisional teams of Lahore, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sargodha have been placed in Pool A while the teams of Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal will be part of Pool B.

On the women side, the four teams of Lahore, Rawalpindi, DG Khan and Bahawalpur will make up the Pool A while the Pool B will consist of Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Sahiwal teams.