Radio Pakistan Will Broadcast Live Running Commentary Of Pakistan VS Bangladesh Cricket Series 2020

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

Radio Pakistan will broadcast live running commentary of Pakistan VS Bangladesh Cricket Series 2020

Bangladesh Cricket Team is visiting Pakistan to play three T-20 Matches ,two test matches and one day match in Pakistan from 24th January to 9th April ,2020

Islamabad (January 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Bangladesh cricket Team is visiting Pakistan to play three T-20 Matches ,two test matches and one day match in Pakistan from 24th January to 9th April ,2020.Matches between two teams will be played in Lahore ,Karachi and Rawalpindi.On the directions of Director General Samina Waqar, Radio Pakistan has made elaborate arrangements to broadcast live ball -to-ball running commentary on all matches from its MW network only i.e.

PBC Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Bhawalpur,Larkana ,Hyderabad ,Gligit ,Khuzdar ,Loralai ,Skardu ,Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur ,Peshawar ,Quetta ,D.

I Khan and Turbat.Dhanak FM-94 & FM 101 Network will also broadcast live updates of the matches during their routine transmission.It is being mentioned here that as an official media partner with Islamabad United, FM 101 network news & Current Affairs Channel are also broadcasting special show "PSL Season-V special edition" daily from 2030 hrs to 2100 hrs.

More Stories From Sports

