Rao, Shareef elected Islamabad Kabadi Association president, secretary

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Rao Muhammad Faisal and Haji Muhammad Shareef were unanimously elected as President and General Secretary of the Islamabad Kabadi Association (IKA) for a term of four years 2020-2024.

Muhammad Kamran Adil was elected as Chairman of the association, said a press release issued here.

In the IKA meeting held, the office bearers elected included Chairman, Muhammad Kamran Adil; President, Rao Muhammad Faisal, Vice President, Farhat Abbas Kazmi; General Secretary, Haji Muhammad Shareef and� Treasurer, Chaudhary Muhammad Sultan while� Arslan Bablo and� Muhammad Shahid Iqbal were� also elected as members of executive Committee.

President, Rao Faisal thanked the house to elect as unopposed President and assured the house that all possible steps would be taken for the promotion of kabaddi in the Federal capital.

The house appreciated the performance of President, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Chaudhary Shafay Hussain and his team for conducting World Kabaddi Cup in Pakistan in a befitting manner and also congratulated the national team for winning the tournament.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan beat India by 43-41 in the final of the Kabaddi World Cup held at the Lahore's Punjab Stadium this year in February.