Red Sox Fans Give Ortiz Standing Ovation At Fenway

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 09:20 AM

Los Angeles, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Batting legend David Ortiz threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Monday night's Boston Red Sox game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park stadium.

This was Ortiz's first public appearance since being shot three months ago in his native Dominican Republic.

Ortiz came out of the dugout to a standing ovation, then delivered the pitch to former teammate Jason Varitek.

The Red Sox failed to win for Ortiz, going down 5-0 after being outhit 12-7.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox said a search for Dave Dombrowski's replacement would begin immediately. The club fired the president of baseball operations on Sunday.

Dombrowski's firing means that vice president Raquel Ferreira will take on a bigger role with the team.

Assistant general managers Brian O'Halloran, Eddie Romero and Zack Scott will lead the operations department.

