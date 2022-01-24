US media reports about Chinese leader Xi Jinping's alleged request to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine are a fake and a provocation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday, adding that such publications are aimed at undermining the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics

On Saturday, Bloomberg reported citing a diplomat in China that Xi had asked Putin not to invade Ukraine during the Olympics. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel that the Bloomberg report is "not even a fake, but a special informational operation of corresponding American services."

"The mentioned report is an absolute lie, it is not only a provocation," Zhao told a press conference, adding that it is aimed at undermining the Olympics.