UrduPoint.com

Reports About Xi's Request To Putin On Ukraine Aimed At Undermining Olympics - Beijing

Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2022 | 01:28 PM

Reports About Xi's Request to Putin on Ukraine Aimed at Undermining Olympics - Beijing

US media reports about Chinese leader Xi Jinping's alleged request to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine are a fake and a provocation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday, adding that such publications are aimed at undermining the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) US media reports about Chinese leader Xi Jinping's alleged request to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine are a fake and a provocation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday, adding that such publications are aimed at undermining the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

On Saturday, Bloomberg reported citing a diplomat in China that Xi had asked Putin not to invade Ukraine during the Olympics. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel that the Bloomberg report is "not even a fake, but a special informational operation of corresponding American services."

"The mentioned report is an absolute lie, it is not only a provocation," Zhao told a press conference, adding that it is aimed at undermining the Olympics.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Beijing Vladimir Putin Olympics Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

The City School hosted four days and evenings of M ..

The City School hosted four days and evenings of Model United Nations

11 minutes ago
 Burkina Faso President Possibly Detained - Reports

Burkina Faso President Possibly Detained - Reports

2 minutes ago
 UAE Air Force Destroys Missile Launcher in Yemen - ..

UAE Air Force Destroys Missile Launcher in Yemen - Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 10.56 mln: Africa ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 10.56 mln: Africa CDC

2 minutes ago
 Excise recovers 15kg hashish in two actions

Excise recovers 15kg hashish in two actions

2 minutes ago
 China maps five-year plan for building modern dist ..

China maps five-year plan for building modern distribution system

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.