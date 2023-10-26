Retallick to start for New Zealand in World Cup final

New Zealand coach Ian Foster has made one change to his starting XV to play South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, Brodie Retallick replacing Sam Whitelock in the second row

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) New Zealand coach Ian Foster has made one change to his starting XV to play South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, Brodie Retallick replacing Sam Whitelock in the second row.

Whitelock, the most capped All Black, is named on the bench for his 153rd Test appearance and will become the first men's player in history to make three World Cup deciders.

He is also one of six World Cup winners in the match day 23.

There is one additional personnel change to the reserves bench with tighthead prop Nepo Laulala replacing Fletcher Newell.

"It is an honour to fly our nation's flag in the World Cup final once again," said Foster, with the All Blacks having won the World Cup in 1987, 2011 and 2015.

"We are proud of what we have achieved so far in this tournament, but the job is not done yet and we know full well the challenge that lies ahead.

"Of the seven World Cups that have been held outside of New Zealand, the All Blacks have only managed to win one. It goes to show just how hard it is to do but this group is determined to work hard for each other, as we have done all year."

Mark Tele'a is joined in the back three by full-back Beauden Barrett and Will Jordan, with Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett in midfield, and Richie Mo'unga and Aaron Smith continuing at half-back.

Retallick packs down at lock with the third Barrett brother, Scott, as Sam Cane skippers the side from openside flanker, alongside No 8 Ardie Savea and blindside Shannon Frizell in the back row.

Props Tyrel Lomax and Ethan de Groot form the front row with hooker Codie Taylor in a side boasting 1,387 Test caps -- the All Blacks' most experienced team to play a Rugby World Cup final.

Foster said making the final had been great following a lot of criticism after a series loss to Ireland and then a record defeat by South Africa in a pre-tournament warm-up.

"I'm just starting to get my back straight after last year," he quipped.

"It's a tough game when you're trying to get the performance right and it's a tough game when people around you see things differently.

"We've learned a lot about ourselves."

But Foster insisted it was no shock -- at least for him and the squad -- that the All Blacks had made the final.

"We might have surprised a few people, but I don't think we've surprised ourselves," he said, adding that both teams "have a massive regard for each other".

"It's a pretty cool week to get ready for."

Skipper Cane said the squad boasted "a lot of experience", adding: "We're in a good place and with that comes confidence.

"There'll be a high level of emotion."

Cane said a pulsating quarter-final victory over Ireland, followed by a convincing semi-final win over Argentina, had set the squad up nicely.

"We've played two finals, two knock-outs, in a row, so I trust we're in a good spot there. The boys have prepared well," Cane said.

"Although it's a final, it is another game and we have go out there and trust ourselves to play good footy."

Cane added: "We're going to have to be better" than against Ireland.

"Each week we're trying to be better and we're going to have to be at our very best defensively and in attack on Saturday.

"If we do that, we give ourselves a good shot."

New Zealand (15-1)

Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele'a; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick; Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Samuel Whitelock, Dalton Papali'i, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown

Coach: Ian Foster (NZL)