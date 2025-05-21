Rizwan Ullah, Zunair Ali stand out as Zone-V, VI, & VII register wins in PCB U-19 cricket tournament

Zone-V, Zone-VI, and Zone-VII emerged victorious in their respective matches during the PCB Inter District Under-19 One Day Cricket Tournament, held at various venues across Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Zone-V, Zone-VI, and Zone-VII emerged victorious in their respective matches during the PCB Inter District Under-19 One Day Cricket Tournament, held at various venues across Karachi.

The standout performance of the day came from Rizwan Ullah of Zone-V, who delivered a remarkable spell, claiming five wickets for 61 runs. Zunair Ali Khan of Zone-III also impressed with a strong all-round performance, taking 4 wickets for 28 runs and contributing 44 runs with the bat.

Zone-V vs Zone-IV (Gulberg Gymkhana Ground):

Zone-V clinched a five-wicket win after bowling out Zone-IV for 167 in 35.2 overs. Amanullah top-scored with 50 runs, while Rizwan Ullah was the pick of the bowlers with 5/61. In reply, Zone-V chased the target in 32.4 overs, led by Sufyan Usmani's 56.

Zone-VI vs Zone-II (KCCA Stadium):

Zone-VI cruised to a nine-wicket win, bundling out Zone-II for just 114 runs.

Asad Umer took 3/37. Hasan Ali and Hamza Qureshi both remained unbeaten on 49 runs as Zone-VI reached the target in 23 overs.

Zone-VII vs Zone-III (Aga Khan Gymkhana Ground):

Zone-VII secured a 33-run victory after setting a target of 213. Talah Irfan struck a quickfire 68, while Zunair Ali Khan starred for Zone-III with 4/28 and later scored 44 runs. Despite his efforts, Zone-III was bowled out for 179.

The tournament is being organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Umpiring duties were performed by Murtaza Mahmood, Asghar Shah, Danish Husain, Aqil Adil, Imran Javed, and SM Babar, while Mustajab Alam, Muhammad Ahsan, and Imran Ali served as scorers.

Upcoming fixtures on Wednesday include Zone-I vs Zone-IV at Aga Khan Gymkhana Ground, Zone-II vs Zone-III at Gulberg Gymkhana Ground and Zone-VI vs Zone-VII at KCCA Stadium.