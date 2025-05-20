Top seeds advance in Federal Cup Tennis C’ship quarterfinals

Muhammad Shoaib, Aqeel Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Barkatullah, Muzammil Murtaza, Ahmad Nael Qureshi, Sami Zeb Khan, and M. Talha Khan have advanced into the quarterfinals of 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships, here at the S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Muhammad Shoaib, Aqeel Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Barkatullah, Muzammil Murtaza, Ahmad Nael Qureshi, Sami Zeb Khan, and M. Talha Khan have advanced into the quarterfinals of 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships, here at the S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

Fourth seed Yousaf Khalil faced a stiff challenge in his pre-quarterfinal match against wildcard entrant Ahmad Chaudhary. The opening set went down to the wire and was decided in a tiebreaker, which Khalil edged 7-5. Ahmad continued to fight hard in the second set but couldn't maintain the same intensity, eventually falling 6-4.

In another pre-quarterfinal, M. Talha Khan overcame local talent M. Haziq Aasim in a three-set battle. After losing the first set 3-6, Talha bounced back strongly to take the next two sets 6-1, 6-2.

Ladies Singles action saw top seed Sheeza Sajid secure a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over Lalarukh Sajid. Mehaq Khokhar also advanced after a competitive match, defeating her opponent 6-3, 6-1. Mahrukh Sajid dominated her quarterfinal encounter, defeating Maryam Hussain in a clean sweep 6-0, 6-0, to book her place in the semifinals.

In the Junior 18 & Under Singles, fifth seed Haziq Arejo rallied from a set down to beat local player Abdaar Ali in a thrilling three-set match. After losing the first set in a tiebreak 6-7(5), Arejo regrouped to claim the next two sets 6-2, 6-0.

Men’s Singles (Pre-Quarter Finals): Muhammad Shoaib beat Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-1 6-3, Barkatullah beat Muhammad Yahya 6-2 6-0, Yousaf Khalil beat Ahmad Chaudhary 7-6(5) 6-4, M.

Talha Khan beat M.Haziq Aasim 3-6 6-1 6-2, Sami Zeb Khan beat Saqib Hayat 7-5 6-2, Muzammil Murtaza b eat M.Huzaifa Khan 6-0 6-1, Ahmad Nael Qureshi beat Mohammad Ali 6-0 6-2, Aqeel Khan beat Muhammad Salar 6-0 (Retd).

Men’s Doubles Quarter Finals: Abdullah Adnan & Saifullah Khan beat M.Talha Khan & M.Huzaifa Khan 7-5, 4-6, 10-6; Ahmad Nael Qureshi & Saqib Hayat beat M.Hazik Aasim & Muhammad Yahya 7-6(3) 6-3.

Ladies Singles (Quarter Finals): Sheeza Sajid beat Lalarukh Sajid 6-3 6-4, Mehaq Khokhar beat Zunaisha Noor 6-3 6-1, Mahrukh Sajid beat Maryam Hussain 6-0 6-0.

Junior 18&Under Singles (1st Round): Hassan Usmani beat Waqas Janas 6-1 6-3, M.Talha Khan beat Mahd Mahmood 6-2 6-2, Moazzam Babar beat Muhammad Hassan 6-3 6-1, Muhammad Ali beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-1 6-3.

Junior 18&Under Singles (2nd Round): Rayyan Khan Khalil beat Lubaid Ahmad Khan 6-1 6-2, Haziq Arejo beat Abdaar Ali 6-7(5) 6-2 6-0.

Boys 14&Under Singles (Pre-Quarter Final): Junaid Khan w/o Zalan Khan, Ibrahim Gill beat Behroze Wander 4-0 4-1, Razik Sultan beat M.Mauz Hussain 4-0 4-0, Janas Waqas beat M.Suhaib Javed 4-0 4-0, Muhammad Faizan w/o M.Zohaib Amjad, Rashid Ali beat M.Shakaib 4-0 4-0, Rayaan Khalil beat Muhammad Danyal 4-0 4-0, Shayaan Afridi beat Mahd Mahmood 4-0 4-1.

Girls 12&Under Singles: Anaya Khan beat Amalia Aidrus 4-0 2-0 (Retd).