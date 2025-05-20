Pak-American Mountaineer Shehla Sheikh Summits Mt. Kanchenjunga
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 20, 2025 | 10:19 PM
R. Shehla Sheikh, a Pakistani-American physician and mountaineer has successfully summitted Mount Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak at 8,586 metres (28,169 feet)
Renowned for its extreme difficulty, unpredictable weather and remote location, Kanchenjunga remains one of the most challenging 8,000-metre mountains to climb.
"This is a proud moment for all Pakistanis,” Karrar Haidri, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said in a statement.
He said Shehla's achievement was a symbol of national pride and progress in adventure sports. "Her climb also highlights the growing impact of Pakistani climbers, especially women in high-altitude mountaineering."
A practicing physician based in the United States, Dr. Shehla continues to inspire with her dual dedication to science and exploration.
Haidri lauded Shehla for her courage and raising the country’s flag high atop one of the most perilous peaks on earth.
