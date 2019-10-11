UrduPoint.com
Russia Crush Scotland 4-0 In UEFA Euro 2020 Home Qualifier

Fri 11th October 2019

Russia Crush Scotland 4-0 in UEFA Euro 2020 Home Qualifier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Russian national football team on Thursday won a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match against Scotland at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow with the final score of 4-0.

Scotland managed to keep the chances even in the opening 45 minutes, but they completely collapsed in the second half as the Russian side scored four unanswered goals by FC Zenit Saint Petersburg striker Artyom Dzyuba (57th and 70th minute), FC Zenit Saint Petersburg halfback Magomed Ozdoev (60th minute) and Monaco center midfielder Alexander Golovin (84th minute).

Russia and Scotland are competing in Group I of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualification round along with Belgium, Kazakhstan, Cyprus and San Marino.

With 18 points, Russia occupies 2nd place in the group.

