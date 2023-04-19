UrduPoint.com

Russian National Football Team Withdraws Participation In CAFA Championship - Official

Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Russian National Football Team Withdraws Participation in CAFA Championship - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Russian national football team will not participate in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) championship in June, Russian Football Union's General Secretary Maxim Mitrofanov said on Tuesday.

"We have sent an official message to the CAFA and thanked them. We have certain organizational difficulties. We had to withdraw our participation. There are issues of high physical strain on our players. We counted with at least four games. It will be hot, and the break between June 11 and 15 is too short for the players of some of the teams. The participation of our referees? If our colleagues ask us to assist with officiating the games, I believe it will be an important experience for our referees.

We will review such invitation," Mitrofanov said.

The Tajikistan Football Federation told Sputnik in March that Russia had confirmed its participation in the CAFA championship, but the Russian Football Federation said that the possibility and conditions for the team's participation are still under discussion. 

The CAFA was established in 2014 and includes the football federations of Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Its ever-first championship is scheduled to take place in Bishkek and Tashkent on June 9-21. 

In February 2022, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russian clubs and national teams from all competitions due to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Football Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Russia FIFA Bishkek Tashkent Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan February March June All From Asia

Recent Stories

Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with in ..

Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with innovative polyolefin solutions ..

37 minutes ago
 Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

1 hour ago
 First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detec ..

First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detected in Russia - Watchdog

1 hour ago
 Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark ..

Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark Shift in Middle East Relations ..

1 hour ago
 PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

1 hour ago
 US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion S ..

US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion Scheme Backing Hezbollah - Trea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.