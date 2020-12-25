UrduPoint.com
Saima Declares Fastest Women During KP Sports Festival

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Saima declares fastest women during KP Sports Festival

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Saima Khan declared as the fastest women after winning the 100m sprint race part of the ongoing Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth Memorial Sports Festival being played here at different venues on Friday.

In the first phase of the Festival women's Table Tennis, Athletics and Archery competitions have been completed with Saima Khan won gold medal in the 100m sprint race and was declared as the fastest women. Safina claimed the silver medal and Shabin Noor got the bronze medal.

According to the details, the women's competition of the Sports Festival held in the memory of former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth (late) is going on in Peshawar Sports Complex.

However, table tennis, athletics and archery competitions were completed in these games in which table tennis Nazia got first position after defeating Mehreen in the final while Saniya got third position. The score of the final was 11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-9 and 12-10.

In the 100 meter race of athletics, Saima Khan won gold, Safina won silver and Shabin Noor won bronze medals. In archery competitions, Maryam Awan came first by securing 34 points in his six attempts, followed by Maheen Kamal with 29 points and Maimona was third with 28 points.

More than 500 male and female lawyers are participating in the sports festival, which includes competitions in tug-of-war, cricket, archery, badminton, athletics, volleyball, table tennis and shooting.

