Sale Of All Types Of Fertilizers Allowed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) As per the instructions of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department Peshawar and the Directorate General of Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar, all small and large-scale fertilizer dealers are informed that ammonium nitrate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including newly merged districts,.

Calcium ammonium nitrate has been completely banned; if any dealer is found with ammonium nitrate or calcium ammonium nitrate fertilizer in his shop or warehouse, he will be prosecuted and fined as well.

It should be noted that the sale of all types of fertilizers except ammonium nitrate or calcium ammonium nitrate will be allowed on the official license because the dealership license issued by the Department of Agriculture Extension Department is not for the business of ammonium nitrate or calcium ammonium nitrate.

