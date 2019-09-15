Sami, Adnan heroics rescue Southern Punjab

An unbroken 217-run fifth-wicket stand between opener Sami Aslam and wicket keeper batsman Adnan Akmal guided Southern Punjab to 291 for four at the end of the first day's play in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ):An unbroken 217-run fifth-wicket stand between opener Sami Aslam and wicket keeper batsman Adnan Akmal guided Southern Punjab to 291 for four at the end of the first day's play in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

There were initial hiccups for Southern Punjab as they were reduced to 74 for four half-way past the first session. But, Sami and Adnan, who were not out on 151 and 106, respectively at stumps weathered the storm.

Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood accounted for Shan's wicket in the seventh over by rattling his stumps through the gap between the left-handed batsman's bat and front-pad.

Hasan Ali soon ticked the wickets' column on the first ball of his second spell by inducing an edge of Imran Rafiq's blade to be caught by Babar Azam, the Central Punjab's captain, at the second slip.

Waqas struck in tandem, removing Sohaib Maqsood and Umar Siddiq, in a span of five balls during the 23rd accumulating the visiting side's troubles.

These four, however, were the only wickets the home side picked during the day.

Rearguard efforts from Sami and Adnan brought Southern Punjab back in the match. The duo added 113 runs over the course of the afternoon session with the scorecard reading 195 for four at tea.

The two batsmen struck centuries in the evening session after a brief rain interval. While Sami eased into triple digits, Adnan had his nervous moments as he had two reprieves on consecutive balls on 89 with Azhar Ali grassing a leading edge in the slip cordon off Waqas' bowling.

Before the beginning of the match, both teams, match officials, and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani observed a minute's silence in the memory of the spin maestro Abdul Qadir.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab (first innings) 291-4, 84 overs (Sami Aslam 151 not out, Adnan Akmal 106 not out; Waqas Maqsood 3-51, Hasan Ali 1-67) v Central Punjab.