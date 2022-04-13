UrduPoint.com

Sane, Goretzka Back In Bayern Line-up Against Villarreal

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Sane, Goretzka back in Bayern line-up against Villarreal

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Bayern Munich switched to a back three in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Villarreal with Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka recalled to the starting line-up.

Bayern are under pressure at Munich's Allianz Arena having lost the first leg 1-0 in Spain last Wednesday.

In the two changes from the first leg, Canada wing-back Alphonso Davies made way for defensive midfielder Goretzka while winger Sane got the nod over Serge Gnabry.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann opted for an all-French three-man defence of Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez.

Kingsley Coman and Sane start on the flanks.

Jamal Musiala, who started in defensive midfield in the first leg, moves up to an attacking role alongside Thomas Mueller, just behind Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski.

Villarreal coach Unai Emery named an unchanged team with Arnaut Danjuma again leading the attack having scored the first-leg winner.

Bayern Munich (3-4-2-1) Manuel Neuer (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez; Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman; Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller; Robert Lewandowski Coach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER) Villarreal (4-3-3) Geronimo Rulli; Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol (capt), Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan; Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo, Etienne Capoue; Giovani Lo Celso, Arnaut Danjuma, Gerard Moreno Coach: Unai Emery (ESP) Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)

Related Topics

Attack Canada Munich Leon Spain From Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian ..

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian Regions Over Ukraine - Russia ..

37 minutes ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

41 minutes ago
 Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers ..

Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers - US Defense Intelligence Agen ..

41 minutes ago
 Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelensk ..

Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelenskyy's Telegram Channel

41 minutes ago
 US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Join ..

US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO: Addition Will Bring ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding ..

Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding bilateral ties

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.