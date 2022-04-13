Sane, Goretzka back in Bayern line-up against Villarreal

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Bayern Munich switched to a back three in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Villarreal with Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka recalled to the starting line-up.

Bayern are under pressure at Munich's Allianz Arena having lost the first leg 1-0 in Spain last Wednesday.

In the two changes from the first leg, Canada wing-back Alphonso Davies made way for defensive midfielder Goretzka while winger Sane got the nod over Serge Gnabry.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann opted for an all-French three-man defence of Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez.

Kingsley Coman and Sane start on the flanks.

Jamal Musiala, who started in defensive midfield in the first leg, moves up to an attacking role alongside Thomas Mueller, just behind Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski.

Villarreal coach Unai Emery named an unchanged team with Arnaut Danjuma again leading the attack having scored the first-leg winner.

Bayern Munich (3-4-2-1) Manuel Neuer (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez; Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman; Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller; Robert Lewandowski Coach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER) Villarreal (4-3-3) Geronimo Rulli; Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol (capt), Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan; Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo, Etienne Capoue; Giovani Lo Celso, Arnaut Danjuma, Gerard Moreno Coach: Unai Emery (ESP) Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)