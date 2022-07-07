UrduPoint.com

Sania Mirza Bids Farwell To Wimbledon Tournament

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 07, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Sania Mirza bids farwell to Wimbledon tournament

The Indian Tennis sensation says she will Wimbledon until she returns to play for her country.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2022) Indian Tennis censation Sania Mirza has said that she will miss the Wimbledon, bidding farwell to the tournament where she played for her country for years.

Taking to Twitter, the Tennis Star who is wife of Pakistani cricketer and fomer captain Shoaib Malik has shared her picture with a caption, “The tears ,fight and the struggle.. the work we put in is all worth it in the end ..it wasn't meant to be this time @wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular 💜 its been an honor to play here and win here over the last 20 years ..i will miss you 🌱 Until we meet again,”.

In another tweet, Sania said, “Sport takes so much out of you .. Mentally , physically, emotionally..

The wins and the losses ..hours of hard work and sleepless nights after tough losses 😉 But it gives you soooo much in return that not many other 'jobs' can give you and for which i am forever grateful for ,”.

Earlier, ESPN updated about Sania’s best-mixed double finish at Wimbledon, saying that: “This was Sania's best-mixed doubles finish at Wimbledon - she had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015,” ESPN reported.

The 35-year-old is India's most accomplished woman tennis player who had won six Grand Slam titles including three mixed doubles trophies.

At 2009 Australian Open, she had won the mixed doubles titles. She also won 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi and the 2014 US Open with Brazillian Bruno Soares.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tennis Twitter Wife Shoaib Malik Women 2015 Australian Open All Jobs Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Imran Riaz Khan could not sleep for last 60 hours: ..

Imran Riaz Khan could not sleep for last 60 hours: Lawyer

16 minutes ago
 What Babar Azam is doing these days?

What Babar Azam is doing these days?

31 minutes ago
 Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

3 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

4 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.