Sania Mirza bids farwell to Wimbledon tournament

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2022) Indian Tennis censation Sania Mirza has said that she will miss the Wimbledon, bidding farwell to the tournament where she played for her country for years.

Taking to Twitter, the Tennis Star who is wife of Pakistani cricketer and fomer captain Shoaib Malik has shared her picture with a caption, “The tears ,fight and the struggle.. the work we put in is all worth it in the end ..it wasn't meant to be this time @wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular 💜 its been an honor to play here and win here over the last 20 years ..i will miss you 🌱 Until we meet again,”.

In another tweet, Sania said, “Sport takes so much out of you .. Mentally , physically, emotionally..

The wins and the losses ..hours of hard work and sleepless nights after tough losses 😉 But it gives you soooo much in return that not many other 'jobs' can give you and for which i am forever grateful for ,”.

Earlier, ESPN updated about Sania’s best-mixed double finish at Wimbledon, saying that: “This was Sania's best-mixed doubles finish at Wimbledon - she had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015,” ESPN reported.

The 35-year-old is India's most accomplished woman tennis player who had won six Grand Slam titles including three mixed doubles trophies.

At 2009 Australian Open, she had won the mixed doubles titles. She also won 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi and the 2014 US Open with Brazillian Bruno Soares.