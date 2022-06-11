Saracens crush Harlequins to reach Premiership final

Saracens surged into the English Premiership final with 34-17 demolition of Harlequins in Saturday's last four clash at the StoneX Stadium

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Saracens surged into the English Premiership final with 34-17 demolition of Harlequins in Saturday's last four clash at the StoneX Stadium.

Back in the top-flight after being relegated for repeated salary cap breaches, Saracens have made amends for their spell in exile and now stand one win away from claiming the title.

In the final, Saracens will play Leicester or Northampton, who meet in the second semi-final later on Saturday.

They saw off defending champions Harlequins in the semi-final despite being reduced to 13 men at one stage during the final quarter.

Ben Earl, the Premiership's Player of the Season, led the charge with a hat-trick of tries.

Nick Tompkins and Aled Davies also crossed in a determined performance that was orchestrated by Owen Farrell.

"It's been a tough two and half years and it was a problem of our own making," Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said.

"Mistakes were made, but 99 percent of the people in the organisation weren't responsible for what happened and that's never talked about.

"Every one of them, staff and players, had a reason to leave and an excuse to go if they wanted, but none of them did. That level of loyalty probably saved the club to be honest.

"We saw out on the field against Harlequins where that loyalty comes from, that togetherness that exists. This is a special group of players and I couldn't be prouder." Farrell finished with his bloodied head wrapped in a bandage after a bruising encounter that saw Harlequins hooker Jack Walker sin-binned for a dangerous tackle in the third quarter.

Harlequins threatened a late comeback when they scored two converted tries in a desperate bid to overcome a 27-12 deficit.

But, even when yellow cards to Elliot Daly and Billy Vunipola reduced Saracens to 13 men, Quins could not take full advantage.

Saracens lost a third player to the sin-bin when Alex Lozowksi also departed for a high tackle, but their resilience swept them to a deserved win.